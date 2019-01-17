Armed Forces begin search and rescue swift water training

A Search and Rescue Swift Water Training programme coordinated by the Asia Pacific Alliance for Disaster Management (A-PAD) commenced at the Rapid Action Boat Squadron’s Headquarters (RABS HQ), under the patronage of RABS HQ Commanding Officer Commander Prasanna Hettiarachichi yesterday.

A-PAD Sri Lanka, headed by its present Director, Group Captain Firzan Hashim (Retd), has selected RABS HQ as the venue for this eight-day training programme.The Search and Rescue Swift Water Training Programme will go on till January 23 at the lagoon area of Gangewadiya in Eluwankulam, Puttalam.

The programme will be conducted in two stages for Armed Forces personnel and civilian organisations. A-PAD Japan has augmented the programme with six international expert trainers who will be partnering with Sri Lankan Navy RABS Search and Rescue instructors. Under its Military Phase, personnel from the Navy’s Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) and members from the Army, Air Force and Police will take part in the exercise.

On the other hand, volunteer organisations and the public will also make their presence, under the civilian phase. The final simulation exercise is scheduled to be held on January 23 in the presence of the Japanese Ambassador, Defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando, Navy Commander Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva and a host of senior officers, at the RABS HQ.