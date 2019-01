25 attorneys sworn in as President’s Counsels

Twenty-five President’s Counsels, appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena, have taken oaths before the Supreme Court this morning (18).Accordingly, they have sworn in before Chief Justice Nalin Perera and other Supreme Court justices.

Appeals Court justices, High Court judges, Magistrates’ Court judges and many other attorneys have, reportedly, joined to witness the swearing-in ceremony held at the Supreme Court Complex.

The following attorneys were sworn in as President’s Counsel:

Ms. Chinathamanie Moonemalle Balalle

Mr. Satendra Maithri Gunaratne

Mr. Mohamed Sheriffdeen Mohamed Hussain

Mr. Pilimathalawa Wijesundara Mudiyanselage Suriyashantha Bandara Iddawela

Mr. Dulip Flavien Raphael Jayamaha

Mr. Madurapperumage Chandrasiri Jayaratne

Mr. Liyana Mudiyanselage Vijitha Nandana Jayawickrema

Mr. Singhanathage Tharapathi Jayanaga

Mr. Upali Sarath Kongahage

Mr. Sunil Kithsirimevan Lankathilleka

Mr. Arunachalam Muttu Krishnan

Mr. Bamunuge Joseph Bernard Shanthi Perera

Mr. Subramaniam Paramarajah

Mr. Edmund Sirimevan Rajapakse

Mr. Mohan Rudolph Abeyratna Ratwatte

Mr. Shantha Chulabaya Rajapakse

Mr. Akmeemana Palliya Guruge Sarathchandra

Mr. Abdul Wahid Abdul Sathar

Mr. Palli Mulla Kapugamage Nelson de Silva

Mr. Velayuthapilli Thavarajah

Mr. Sarath Devasena Wijesinghe

Mr. Luckshan Mahinda Wijesundara

Mr. Priyal Thusitha Wijayweera

Ms. Saumya Amarasekera

Mr. Geethaka Goonawardene