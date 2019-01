The National Council for Road Safety will be turned into an authority to regulate three wheelers in the country soon.According to Transport and Civil Aviation Minister Arjuna Ranatunga, this regulatory body is a longstanding demand of the three wheeler drivers in the country.

“We are not aiming at bringing new rules and regulations inconveniencing those involved in the industry,” the Minister said.The Minister added that the people’s attitude towards this industry should change. He added that the regulatory body should take steps to identify the areas that may lead to the collapse of the industry.

Ranagunga was speaking at a ceremony to mark the commencement of the regulation mechanism for three wheelers in the Ragama town yesterday.