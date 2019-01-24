MALDIVES PRESIDENT CHIEF GUEST at NATIONAL DAY

Internal and Home Affairs and Provincial Councils and Local Government Minister Vajira Abeywardane said the celebrations of the 71st National Day dawns in a challenging year in which the government is committed to lay a firm foundation for reconciliation among communities, development and democracy in the country.

A cultural pageant comprising 865 musicians and dancers and the special parade by Police, Tri-forces personnel along with civil security forces and the National Cadet Corps will take part in the celebrations.Buddhist religious rituals have been organised from February 2 at 9:30 am until 4:45 pm on February 3 at the Independence Square in Colombo 7. An All night pirith ceremony will be held at the the Independence Square in Colombo 7.The pirith ceremony will be followed by an alms-giving for monks at the Sri Sambodhi temple in Colombo.

Hindu religious rituals will also take place on February 4 from 06:30 am at the Manikka Pillayar Kovil while Islamic religious rituals will take place on the same date from 6 am at the Jawatte Jumma mosque.Catholics can take part in religiou rituals on February 4 from 6:15am at the Infant Jesus Church in Slave Island while Christian religious rituals will be held on the same date and time at the Presbyterian Church in Colombo 6.

Garlanding of the late Prime Minister D.S.Senanayake’s statue will take place at 7.30am on February 4.The military parade consisted of the 3620 personnel from Sri Lanka Army, 1,249 personal from Sri Lanka Navy, 830 personal from Sri Lanka Air Force, 800 personnel from Sri Lanka Police, 505 personnel from the Civil Defence Force and the 100 from the National Cadet Corps.

The National Day celebrations will be concluded with a 25-gun salute to the nation auspiciously on twelve noon by the Sri Lanka Navy.He added that the people are requested to keep the national flag hoisted in all government offices, every household and all business premises from February 1 to 7 to mark National Day.The Minister said Independence Day will be known as National Day from this year as the Constitution has expressly described the day as a National Day.Minister further said that instructions have already been given to District Secretariats to make arrangements to organise National Day celebrations at district level except in the Western Province.