‘National Vesak Festival at Thotagamuwa Viharaya this year’

The government has decided to conduct the National Vesak Festival at Telwatte, Thotagamuwa ancient Raja Maha Viharaya in the Galle district this year,’ Buddhasasana and Wayamba Development Minister and Kurunegala District UNP Parliamentarian Gamini Jayawickrama Perera said.

He was addressing the Kurunegala District provincial journalists at a media conference yesterday in Kurunegala.‘I hope to obtain the support of all ministries and government departments to make this effort a success. About 59 low-income Buddhist temples in the district would be developed to mark this noble event,’ he said.

About 200 Dhamma Schools in the Galle district would be supported with necessary study materials and 2,000 low-income Dhamma School students too would be offered with financial assistance to mark this noble event.A special Vesak Week with meanful activities would be declared by the Buddhasasana Ministry and all students of government and private schools in the country would be instructed to take part in religious activities with their parents and teachers during the Vesak Week.

Minister Jayawickrama Perera said that this year’s Vesak Festival would be held successfully under the guidance of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.The Vesak Full Moon Poya Day will fall on May 18 this year.