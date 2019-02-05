2019 Appropriation Bill presented to Parliament

The Appropriation Bill for the financial year of 2019 was presented to the House today(5).The bill was presented to the Parliament by the Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella.According to the bill, the total government expenditure for the year is Rs 4,450 billion.The 2019 Budget proposal is scheduled to be presented to the Parliament on March 05, 2019. The budget speech will take place the same day.

Development will get Rs. 3.69 billion, Rs. 5.14 billion, Rs 180 million and Rs. 3.2 billion respecFour non cabinet ministries, Ministry of Digital Infrastructure and Information Technology, Ministry of Science, Technology and Research, Ministry of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution and Ministry of Buddhasasana & Wayambatively.Given below are the proposed allocations for several Cabinet ministries. Ministry of Finance and Mass media – Rs. 163.84 billion, Ministry of National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement & Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training & Skills Development and Youth Affairs – Rs. 98.3 billion, Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms – Rs. 19.14 billion, Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine – Rs. 187.48 billion, Foreign Ministry - Rs. 12.55 billion, Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation – Rs. 69.18 billion, Ministry of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development – Rs. 175.53 billion and Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Economic Affairs, Livestock Development, Irrigation andFisheries & Aquatic Resources Development – Rs. 114.29 billion, Ministry of Women & Child Affairs and Dry Zone Development – Rs. 960 million, Ministry of Housing, Construction & Culture Affairs – Rs. 16.63 billion, Ministry of Land and Parliamentary Affairs – Rs. 9.44 billion, Ministry of Education – Rs. 105 billion, Ministry of Public Administration and Disaster Management – Rs. 216.51 billion, Minister of Industry and Commerce, Resettlement of Protracted Displaced Persons and Cooperative Development – Rs. 12.89 billion, Ministry of Mahaweli Development and Environment – Rs. 42.99 billion, Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development – Rs. 49.98 billion, Minister of Ports and Shipping and Southern Development – Rs. 3.86 billion, Ministryof City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education – Rs. 126.54 billion, Ministry of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports – Rs. 6.33 billion and Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade Rs. 2.58 billion.