Eleven persons apprehended for illegal fishing

A group of naval personnel attached to the Northwestern Naval Command apprehended 11 persons for engaging in illegal fishing using unauthorized fishing nets in the sea area of Sinnapadu, Kalpitiya yesterday (05th February). The naval personnel also seized 02 unauthorized fishing nets, 04 dinghies and 2,487 kg of illegally caught fish during the arrest. The apprehended persons along with their belongings were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Puttalam for onward action.

Meanwhile, another 13 persons and 04 dinghies belonging to them were held by the Navy for engaging in illegal fishing in the same area on 02nd February. Sri Lanka Navy, under the able guidance of the Government, is tirelessly working to prevent overexploitation of fish stock in waters of the island, due to illegal fishing practices.