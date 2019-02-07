Special investigation on ATM frauds

He had also stated that the general public should be aware of the suspicious individuals and should informed about such person's or their activities to the nearest police station.The decision was taken by the police department, after revealing of the large number of financial frauds which happened in the past few month's ago via ATM machines.The incidents were occurred in the premises of the ATM Machines which located in several private and government sector banks.
According to the police media, Ruwan Gunasekera, the officers attached to the Criminal Investigations Department too , has launched a special investigation related to the same incidents.However, it was further enlighten that some of the suspects those who are engaged with the frauds related to the ATM Machines , had done it in a very scuttle manner ,without being captured from the CCTV camera’s which were installed in the premises of the said ATM Machines.