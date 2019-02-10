Madush before UAE Courts today

The Dubai Police had carried blood and urine tests on the arrested suspects including underworld figures Maligawatta Kanjipani Imran, Sunshine Suddha of Mirissa, Rotumbe Amila along with Sri Lankan artistes Amal Perera and Ryan Van Rooyen who were present at the location.

According to sources, the group has been charged with possession and consumption of drugs, particularly cocaine. Drugs detected in blood or urine tests are also considered as possession of drugs in the UAE. If found guilty of the charges levelled against them, Dubai law carries a punishment of three to ten years imprisonment, while a death sentence can be imposed for drug dealing.

Speaking to the Sunday Observer, Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ravinatha Aryasinha confirmed that Sri Lankan representatives have handed over a full dossier, on the notorious drug lord wanted in Sri Lanka and some of the people arrested with him.Makandure Madush had hosted a party with over 125 attendees at a luxurious hotel in the Dubai Marina area on February 4. Videos and pictures of the party were seen circulating on social media outlets.

Madhush, a drug kingpin and wanted criminal in Sri Lanka escaped to Dubai in 2016 and had been evading arrest ever since. He is suspected to be connected to a series of brutal murders and the drug mafia in the country.