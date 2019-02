The Department of Examinations today announced February 25 as the deadline for accepting applications for the G.C.E. A/L examination for 2019.Examinations Department Commissioner Sanath Pujitha said late submissions would be rejected and that the applications should reach the department on or before March 1.

Applications had already been sent to schools to hold the examination under the new and old syllabi.Applications for private candidates had been published on Dinamina, Daily News and Thinakaran newspapers on February 13.

The Commissioner explained that the applications could be downloaded from the Examinations Department’s official website http://www.doenets.lk.The closing date would not be extended for any reason, the commissioner added.