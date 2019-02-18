Colombo to host the first SAARC Woman Entrepreneur Awards

To recognize the exemplary success of women entrepreneurs in the SAARC region and to create strong role models to draw inspiration from, the SAARC Chamber Women Entrepreneur Council (SCWEC), under the leadership of its Chairperson, Rifa Musthapha will host the first ever SAARC Woman Entrepreneur of the year Award in Colombo on March 2nd.One outstanding woman entrepreneur from among nominees from each of the SAARC nations will receive the prestigious title of ‘SAARC Woman Entrepreneur of the year 2018’ at a glittering function that will have participation of women business owners from the region. Women business leaders from SAARC will gather in Colombo for the awards ceremony plus knowledge workshops, to collectively find fresher avenues to economic and societal challenges in the region as well as first hand networking opportunities.

A designer showcase with a fashion gala will be the showstopper, where designers from each of the SAARC Countries of Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Maldives, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan and Sri Lanka will display their design to a choreographed capsule with performances also from each of the Countries.Chairperson of SCWEC, Rifa Musthapha said “The inaugural international award is our affirmation and recognition of the trail blazing success of women entrepreneurs in our neighboring Countries. By giving them the spotlight, we are creating outstanding role models of themselves and their businesses which SCWEC wants to amplify in no uncertain terms and help catalyze seamless cross border trade and investment”.