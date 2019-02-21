Ports Authority partners with Ironman 70.3 Colombo

Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) yesterday announced its partnership with the Ironman 70.3, one of a series of long-distance triathlon races, that will be held in Colombo on next Sunday (24 February 2019) for the second consecutive year.Around 739 athletes from 58 countries will swim, cycle and run, covering a distance of 113 kilometers or 70.3 miles in the event. "Certainly, this event will motivate our local athletes and this will give them valuable networking opportunities," SLPA said.

The final spectator-friendly 21.1km run passes some of Colombo's landmarks including a breakwater of the historic Port of Colombo will leave athletes and other participants with many memories to cherish. SLPA believes that this is an opportunity to stand as one and showcase Sri Lanka to global community.The Port of Colombo has showed resilient growth, in the last few years. As a result, in 2018, the Port of Colombo elevated to a greater position in the global container-port league, registering a throughput of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port has advanced to occupy a leading position in the world as one of the best connected port with over 59 mainline services calling each week, placing it ahead of other regional ports.

Ironman 70.3 Colombo is sponsored by Sri Lanka Tourism and Promotions Bureau under the purview of Ministry of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, the Government of Sri Lanka.