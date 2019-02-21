Ports Authority partners with Ironman 70.3 Colombo

The final spectator-friendly 21.1km run passes some of Colombo's landmarks including a breakwater of the historic Port of Colombo will leave athletes and other participants with many memories to cherish. SLPA believes that this is an opportunity to stand as one and showcase Sri Lanka to global community.The Port of Colombo has showed resilient growth, in the last few years. As a result, in 2018, the Port of Colombo elevated to a greater position in the global container-port league, registering a throughput of over 7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). The port has advanced to occupy a leading position in the world as one of the best connected port with over 59 mainline services calling each week, placing it ahead of other regional ports.
Ironman 70.3 Colombo is sponsored by Sri Lanka Tourism and Promotions Bureau under the purview of Ministry of Tourism Development, Wildlife and Christian Religious Affairs, the Government of Sri Lanka.