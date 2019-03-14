President’s expenditure unanimously approved

The President’s Expenditure Heads of ‘Budget 2019’ was passed without a division.Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Leader of the House and Minister Lakshman Kiriella told the House that they will not call for a division.This was despite UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri rising to his feet calling for a division.Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would note down the objection of the UNP MP and pass the Expenditure Head without a division.

UNP MP Thushara Amarasena said Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requested UNP backbenchers not to vote against the President’s Expenditure Head.The expenditure estimated for the President for this year is Rs 13.5 billion. Out of the total allocated sum, Rs 8.2 billion is for development activities while the rest is for operational activities.Parliament also approved Expenditure Heads of the Prime Minister, Judges of the Superior Courts, Office of the Cabinet of Ministers, Public Service Commission, Judicial Service Commission, National Police Commission, Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Commission to Investigate Allegation of Bribery or Corruption, Office of the Finance Commission, National Education Commission, Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, Parliament, Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Offices of the Chief Government and Opposition Whips, Leader of the House of Parliament, Elections Commission, National Audit Office, Office of the Parliamentary Commissioner for Administration, Audit Service Commission, National Procurement Commission and Delimitation Commission without a division.

The Expenditure Heads of the National Policies, Economic Affairs, Resettlement, Rehabilitation, Northern Province Development, Vocational Training and Skills Development and Youth Affairs Ministry held by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will be taken up today. The Ministry has been allocated Rs 98 billion. (DM, CA and MI)