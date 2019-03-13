Sri Lanka Delegation at the 40th Session of the HRC

Consideration of the Report of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on ‘Promoting reconciliation, accountability and human rights in Sri Lanka’ will take place at the ongoing 40th Session of the Human Rights Council (HRC) on 20 March 2019, while the draft resolution on Sri Lanka on the same theme, which Sri Lanka has signed up to co-sponsor, is scheduled to be taken up on 21 March 2019.

Following consultations held with the President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday by the Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana among others, it was decided that the following will comprise the Sri Lanka Government Delegation from Colombo who will participate in these discussions.

Tilak Marapana, Minister of Foreign Affairs (Leader of Delegation) Dr. Sarath Amunugama, Member of Parliament Dr. Suren Raghavan, Governor of the Northern Province Ravinatha Aryasinha, Foreign Secretary A. Nerin Pulle, Deputy Solicitor General

They will be joined by Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva A.L.A. Azeez, Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Samantha Jayasuriya, and other relevant officials of the Sri Lanka Permanent Mission in Geneva.