Pacific Endeavour 2019 (IPE19) starts tomorrow

Australia and Sri Lanka’s cooperation on shared maritime security interests in the Indian Ocean is set to rise to a new level with Indo Pacific Endeavour 2019 (IPE19). Over 1,000 personnel on four vessels will arrive in Colombo and Trincomalee tomorrow. IPE19 will be Australia’s largest ever defence engagement with Sri Lanka. Commander Joint Task Force 661 Air Commodore Richard Owen, AM, will be at the helm during IPE 19. After departing Sri Lanka, IPE19 ships and assets will visit other regional partners including India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam