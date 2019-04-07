World Health Day 2019 in Colombo today

The World Health Day 2019 organised by The Ministry of Health and Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine and the World Health Organization will be held today, Sunday April 7, at the Arcade of Independence Square, Colombo 7 from 7.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

The celebration is based on this year’s theme “Universal Health Coverage” focusing on primary health care. A “Health Festival” is planned later in the day for the public to realise the objectives of improving understanding of universal health coverage and what is needed to make it a reality and to spur action that contributes to make health coverage a reality for everyone, everywhere.

The celebrations will begin with a yoga and Zumba session under the WHO Health For All Champion Yureni Noshika.‘Health For all: Voices for the People” will be held from 8 am to 12 noon, for policy makers, Ministers, State and Deputy Ministers and Parliamentarians will get an opportunity to answer the health queries of the public. “Over the past month we have travelled over 2000kms and met over 1,000 people to hear the health concerns of Sri Lankans all over the island. Key policymakers will answer the questions and health concerns of the people during this session,” said the organisers.

The ‘Health Festival’ where people will have the chance to meet and learn about universal health coverage and healthy living from an assortment of stalls will be from 12.00 noon till 5.00 pm.The musical evening will begin at 5.00pm The musical fanfare will include, a low country dance Daha ata sanni natuma, Bharatha Natyam performances by children with special needs and senior citizens, a skit, and a drum fusion by the Ravibandhu Vidyapathy Drum Ensemble.

The World Health Day event is open to the public. Event day merchandise (t-shirts, caps) will be distributed among early birds who arrive by 7:30 am.