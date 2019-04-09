Extreme heat to continue; horses in Delft at risk

The ongoing drought conditions have affected people living in many districts of Sri Lanka, despite light showers being reported from several areas. People living in Kegalle, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Vavuniya and Jaffna are facing difficulties due to the drinking water crisis and the destruction of cultivation by drought.

The affected in numbers:

People: 321,425

Families: 76,379 *Source: Disaster Management Centre

Extreme heat to continue

The Department of Meteorology has said that the prevailing heat weather in Puttalam, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Colombo, Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu and Moneragala will continue. The highest temperature during the past 24 hours: Vavuniya (37.6°C) The ongoing conditions have affected the horses in the Delft Island severely, and are dying due to the lack of drinking water. Meanwhile, the Met Department said showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Western and Uva provinces.