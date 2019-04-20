State Vesak Day Festival holds from May 15-21

The State Vesak Day Festival will be held from May 15-21 at the Thotagamuwa Ranpath Rajamaha Viharaya, Thelwatta in the Galle District.Two hundred temples and Dhamma schools will be developed concurrent to this programme with a minimum of Rs.200,000 allocated for each temple to develop sanitary facilities, buildings and Dhamma schools, District Buddhist Affairs Unit sources said.

A number of programmes covering the district will be held in parallel with the State Vesak Festival where around 3,000 schoolchildren will observe Sil and participate in meditation programmes. There will also be programmes introduced on the preservation of old olas, compose the ‘Galu Viharawanshaya,’ developing Dhamma school buildings, the preservation of archaeological sites at ancient temples, demarcation of temples, implementing of tree planting programmes, conducting awareness programmes on the protection and preservation of Buddhist Literature, drug prevention programmes, providing scholarships for 500 children, conducting education and cultural exhibitions and reconstruction of roads near temples.

A Rs.20 million project to develop the historical Rathpath Mahanaya in Hikkaduwa is in progress under the auspicies of the Central Cultural Fund, Department of Archaeology, Road Development Authority and the Department of Buddhist Affairs.