April 21, 2019

    Police urges public not to gather at explosion sites

    Police urged the public to stay indoors and not to gather at the explosion sites, and outside the national hospitals where the injured are being brought in.Several casualties were reported, including foreign tourists, from at least six explosions this morning at three churches in Kochchikade, Katana, and Batticaloa and three five-star hotels, the Shangri-La, Cinnamon Grand and Kingsbury in Colombo.According to Colombo National Hospital sources, more than 270 injured were admitted to the hospital.

