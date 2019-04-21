Govt. requested people to remain calm

The government wishes to express that authorities have already commons investigation and therefore do not get deceived by gossip at with restrain. Issuing media release Director General of Government Information Nalaka Kaluwewa says that On behalf of the President, Prime minister and the government, the people are requested to remain calm.

The government wishes to express its deepest condolence on the deaths and damages cause by the bombs explosions reported in Colombo and several other parts of the country. The injured have already been admitted to the hospitals for treatment.On behalf of the President, Prime minister and the government, the people are requested to remain calm.As authorities have already commons investigation in to this dastardly act and it is also requested that people to do not get deceived by gossip at with restrain.