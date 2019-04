Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena has stated that he will announce the appointment of a Special Investigation Committee within the next 24 hours to investigate the catastrophic attacks on the country's churches and high-end hotels on Easter Sunday.

The committee will be headed by a Judge of the Supreme Court and will investigate causes and circumstances of the tragedy that destroyed so many lives and the background for the grave national catastrophe as well as other factors that led to an attack of this magnitude.The Secretary to the President Udaya R. Seneviratne, said the committee will be appointed in the next 24 hours and the committee is to submit its report in two weeks