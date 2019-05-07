85 anti-aircraft bullets found in Vavuniya

A cache of anti-aircraft bullets have been recovered from Alagalla area in Vavuniya last evening (06), says Irattaperiyakulam Police.Accordingly, 85 anti-aircraft bullets were found by Irattaperiyakulam police officers, who acted on a tip-off received from the residents of the area.

The Irattaperiyakulam Police had searched the area further with the help of police dogs, however, no other explosives were recovered from the site. The security forces stated that the area in which the said cache of ammunition was found had been previously held by the LTTE organization.

The recovered anti-aircraft bullets are to be defused by the Police Special Task Force. rattaperiyakulam Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, in another search operation at Eluttur in Mannar, 6 casings used for mortar bombs were recovered from the garden of a house. The Mannar Police is probing the incident further.