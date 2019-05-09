Checkpoints are to ensure people’s security - PM

The PM was responding to a query made by TNA Parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan during the round of questions to be raised from the Prime Minister.MP Nirmalanathan said people are checked at five check points when travelling from Mannar to Vavuniya.It is a 80 km distance but the people have had to walk more than 150 meters at each check point. It was same everywhere in the North. He added that hence the people are facing much difficulty.

He added that 56 have been already appprehended in connection with extremist activities. Police had taken action against them, the PM said. “The government has to take action to arrest the others who supported them,” the Premier said. “The government needs to ensure that security is brought back to normal. I too will discuss with the Defence Ministry and the Police on what MP Nirmalanathan raised.