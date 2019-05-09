May 09, 2019

    Checkpoints are to ensure people’s security - PM

    The government’s attempt is to bring the country’s security situation to normal without delay, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament yesterday. He said that not only in the North, but security checkpoints have been established across the country following the April 21 Easter Sunday suicide attacks.

    The PM was responding to a query made by TNA Parliamentarian Charles Nirmalanathan during the round of questions to be raised from the Prime Minister.MP Nirmalanathan said people are checked at five check points when travelling from Mannar to Vavuniya.It is a 80 km distance but the people have had to walk more than 150 meters at each check point. It was same everywhere in the North. He added that hence the people are facing much difficulty.
    He added that 56 have been already appprehended in connection with extremist activities. Police had taken action against them, the PM said. “The government has to take action to arrest the others who supported them,” the Premier said. “The government needs to ensure that security is brought back to normal. I too will discuss with the Defence Ministry and the Police on what MP Nirmalanathan raised.

