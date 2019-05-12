We should be committed to destroy terrorism – President

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that when it is being spreading racism, politically criticizing each other and separated from communalism, it is definitely strengthened the terrorists in country. That the meeting was held at the President’s House in Kandy today (10th) afternoon with the politicians of the Central Province, government officials and the security forces.

The extremist terrorism that faced not only Sri Lanka but also the global, President has said that reconciliation is a country in the process of destroying the terrorism. The President further said that if the citizen split each other apart from hatred, then the common enemy will be victorious. And he also emphasized that no one should be allowed for that the current generation and the future generations of the country.

Therefore, President strongly urges that all Lankans to join the destruction of the common enemy and leave racist ideas. The President Sirisena firmly stated that he would eliminate extremist terrorism from the country. And he urged all politicians and state officials to work for reconciliation and cooperation between the communities instead of getting involved in activities of hatred and petty politics.

Talking about on the operations organized by the Security Forces to defeat terrorism, the President also expressed his confidence that all public officials will make every effort to support the operation.‍Consequently, the District Committees and Divisional Coordinating Committees should conduct regular review of the security arrangements of their respective areas by holding the relevant security representatives, President said. He stressed the need for informing the public about the false propaganda and the importance of intervening by state officials to maintain the normal functioning of the country.

Governor of the Central Province Mr. Maithri Gunaratne, Governor of the North Central Province Mr. Sarath Ekanayake, Member of Parliament S.B. Dissanayake and heads of local government bodies, Central Province Commander Security Forces Major General Laksiri Waduge and heads of the Security Forces were also present at the occasion.