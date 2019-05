The Island-wide Police curfew will be reinforce at 9.00 pm today until 4.00 am tomorrow, Police media Spokesperson Superintendent of Police Ruwan Gunasekara said. Meanwhile Police curfew imposed on North Western Province last evening was lifted at 4.00 p.m. today (14) and a 12-hour curfew will be re-enforced at 6.00 p.m. The police curfew will be imposed within the Gampaha Police Division starting from 7.00 pm. The curfew is set to be lifted at 6 am tomorrow.