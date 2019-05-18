President Promotes 38 Senior Army Officers

The promotion of 29 Lieutenant Colonels in the Regular Force to the rank of Colonel comes into effect retrospectively from 27 March 2019. Meanwhile, the promotion of one Colonel of the SLAVF to the rank of Brigadier is retrospectively effective from 21 March 2019 and the other promoted Brigadier with effect from 21 April 2019.
Similarly, the promotion of 7 Lieutenant Colonels of the SLAVF to the rank of Colonel comes into effect from 21 March 2019 in retrospect.
Promoted to Brigadier (Volunteer Force) :
Colonel L.B.D.H.S Lakshman
Colonel K.M Thilakrathna
Promoted to Colonel (Volunteer Force) :
Lieutenant Colonel P.K.N.R Ratnasinghe VIR
Lieutenant Colonel D.S Ranasinghe VIR
Lieutenant Colonel B.J Lekamge RSP SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel S.K.M.M.N.K Mahanthe SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel W.T.M.P.S Bandara SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel R.M.H Jayatissa GR
Lieutenant Colonel N Mahawithana SLASC
Promoted to Colonel (Regular Force) :
Lieutenant Colonel T.S Balasuriya GR
Lieutenant Colonel W.A.N Fonseka USP SLAMC
Lieutenant Colonel W.T Karunaratne RSP USP SLA
Lieutenant Colonel G.D.H.K Wijenayake CES
Lieutenant Colonel K.M.W Bandara RSP SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel V.D.S Perera SLLQI
Lieutenant Colonel K.P.S.A Amarakoon RSP GW
Lieutenant Colonel D.C.A Wickramasinghe USP USACGSC SLE
Lieutenant Colonel D.K.S.S Dodangoda RSP USP SLAMC
Lieutenant Colonel T.C Peiris RSP USP SLE
Lieutenant Colonel M.G.W Wimalasena RSP SLSR
Lieutenant Colonel P.K.W.W.M.J.S.B.W Pallekumbura RWP RSP pse GR
Lieutenant Colonel U.A.A.P Ubesiriwardana RSP USP CR
Lieutenant Colonel B.N Madanayake RWP RSP GW
Lieutenant Colonel T.M.R.B Ratnayake RWP RSP GR
Lieutenant Colonel A.M.S Premawansa RWP RSP USP GW
Lieutenant Colonel J.L.T.K Hewa RWP RSP SLLI
Lieutenant Colonel A.A.J.S.A.S Perera RSP USP GR
Lieutenant Colonel G.S Fonseka USP psc SLSC
Lieutenant Colonel K.A.U Kodituwakku RSP USP psc IG SLA
Lieutenant Colonel P.C.L Gunawardhane RWP RSP pse GW
Lieutenant Colonel W.S.N Hemarathna RWP RSP pse VIR
Lieutenant Colonel S.P.G Gamage RWP RSP USP SLE
Lieutenant Colonel E.N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc GR
Lieutenant Colonel E.M.G.A Ambanpola SLASC
Lieutenant Colonel W.M.S.N Wijekoon AATO SLAOC
Lieutenant Colonel E.A.D.K Edirisinghe CES
Lieutenant Colonel P Vithanage SLEME
Lieutenant Colonel D.A Sirimannage SLEME