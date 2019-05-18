President Promotes 38 Senior Army Officers

HE the President Maithripala Sirisena in his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces in the wake of the commemoration of National War Heroes’ Day (May 19) and on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army, has promoted two Colonels of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (SLAVF) to the rank of Brigadier and seven Lieutenant Colonels of the SLAVF to the rank of Colonel and 29 Lieutenant Colonels of the Regular Force of the Army to the rank of Colonel, Military Secretariat at the Army Headquarters announced on Friday (17).

The promotion of 29 Lieutenant Colonels in the Regular Force to the rank of Colonel comes into effect retrospectively from 27 March 2019. Meanwhile, the promotion of one Colonel of the SLAVF to the rank of Brigadier is retrospectively effective from 21 March 2019 and the other promoted Brigadier with effect from 21 April 2019.

Similarly, the promotion of 7 Lieutenant Colonels of the SLAVF to the rank of Colonel comes into effect from 21 March 2019 in retrospect.

Promoted to Brigadier (Volunteer Force) :

Colonel L.B.D.H.S Lakshman

Colonel K.M Thilakrathna

Promoted to Colonel (Volunteer Force) :

Lieutenant Colonel P.K.N.R Ratnasinghe VIR

Lieutenant Colonel D.S Ranasinghe VIR

Lieutenant Colonel B.J Lekamge RSP SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel S.K.M.M.N.K Mahanthe SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel W.T.M.P.S Bandara SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel R.M.H Jayatissa GR

Lieutenant Colonel N Mahawithana SLASC

Promoted to Colonel (Regular Force) :

Lieutenant Colonel T.S Balasuriya GR

Lieutenant Colonel W.A.N Fonseka USP SLAMC

Lieutenant Colonel W.T Karunaratne RSP USP SLA

Lieutenant Colonel G.D.H.K Wijenayake CES

Lieutenant Colonel K.M.W Bandara RSP SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel V.D.S Perera SLLQI

Lieutenant Colonel K.P.S.A Amarakoon RSP GW

Lieutenant Colonel D.C.A Wickramasinghe USP USACGSC SLE

Lieutenant Colonel D.K.S.S Dodangoda RSP USP SLAMC

Lieutenant Colonel T.C Peiris RSP USP SLE

Lieutenant Colonel M.G.W Wimalasena RSP SLSR

Lieutenant Colonel P.K.W.W.M.J.S.B.W Pallekumbura RWP RSP pse GR

Lieutenant Colonel U.A.A.P Ubesiriwardana RSP USP CR

Lieutenant Colonel B.N Madanayake RWP RSP GW

Lieutenant Colonel T.M.R.B Ratnayake RWP RSP GR

Lieutenant Colonel A.M.S Premawansa RWP RSP USP GW

Lieutenant Colonel J.L.T.K Hewa RWP RSP SLLI

Lieutenant Colonel A.A.J.S.A.S Perera RSP USP GR

Lieutenant Colonel G.S Fonseka USP psc SLSC

Lieutenant Colonel K.A.U Kodituwakku RSP USP psc IG SLA

Lieutenant Colonel P.C.L Gunawardhane RWP RSP pse GW

Lieutenant Colonel W.S.N Hemarathna RWP RSP pse VIR

Lieutenant Colonel S.P.G Gamage RWP RSP USP SLE

Lieutenant Colonel E.N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc GR

Lieutenant Colonel E.M.G.A Ambanpola SLASC

Lieutenant Colonel W.M.S.N Wijekoon AATO SLAOC

Lieutenant Colonel E.A.D.K Edirisinghe CES

Lieutenant Colonel P Vithanage SLEME

Lieutenant Colonel D.A Sirimannage SLEME