May 18, 2019

    President Promotes 38 Senior Army Officers

    HE the President Maithripala Sirisena in his capacity as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces in the wake of the commemoration of National War Heroes’ Day (May 19) and on the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Army, has promoted two Colonels of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (SLAVF) to the rank of Brigadier and seven Lieutenant Colonels of the SLAVF to the rank of Colonel and 29 Lieutenant Colonels of the Regular Force of the Army to the rank of Colonel, Military Secretariat at the Army Headquarters announced on Friday (17).

    The promotion of 29 Lieutenant Colonels in the Regular Force to the rank of Colonel comes into effect retrospectively from 27 March 2019. Meanwhile, the promotion of one Colonel of the SLAVF to the rank of Brigadier is retrospectively effective from 21 March 2019 and the other promoted Brigadier with effect from 21 April 2019.

    Similarly, the promotion of 7 Lieutenant Colonels of the SLAVF to the rank of Colonel comes into effect from 21 March 2019 in retrospect.

    Promoted to Brigadier (Volunteer Force) :

    Colonel L.B.D.H.S Lakshman

    Colonel K.M Thilakrathna

    Promoted to Colonel (Volunteer Force) :

    Lieutenant Colonel P.K.N.R Ratnasinghe VIR

    Lieutenant Colonel D.S Ranasinghe VIR

    Lieutenant Colonel B.J Lekamge RSP SLLI

    Lieutenant Colonel S.K.M.M.N.K Mahanthe SLSR

    Lieutenant Colonel W.T.M.P.S Bandara SLSR

    Lieutenant Colonel R.M.H Jayatissa GR

    Lieutenant Colonel N Mahawithana SLASC

    Promoted to Colonel (Regular Force) :

    Lieutenant Colonel T.S Balasuriya GR

    Lieutenant Colonel W.A.N Fonseka USP SLAMC

    Lieutenant Colonel W.T Karunaratne RSP USP SLA

    Lieutenant Colonel G.D.H.K Wijenayake CES

    Lieutenant Colonel K.M.W Bandara RSP SLLI

    Lieutenant Colonel V.D.S Perera SLLQI

    Lieutenant Colonel K.P.S.A Amarakoon RSP GW

    Lieutenant Colonel D.C.A Wickramasinghe USP USACGSC SLE

    Lieutenant Colonel D.K.S.S Dodangoda RSP USP SLAMC

    Lieutenant Colonel T.C Peiris RSP USP SLE

    Lieutenant Colonel M.G.W Wimalasena RSP SLSR

    Lieutenant Colonel P.K.W.W.M.J.S.B.W Pallekumbura RWP RSP pse GR

    Lieutenant Colonel U.A.A.P Ubesiriwardana RSP USP CR

    Lieutenant Colonel B.N Madanayake RWP RSP GW

    Lieutenant Colonel T.M.R.B Ratnayake RWP RSP GR

    Lieutenant Colonel A.M.S Premawansa RWP RSP USP GW

    Lieutenant Colonel J.L.T.K Hewa RWP RSP SLLI

    Lieutenant Colonel A.A.J.S.A.S Perera RSP USP GR

    Lieutenant Colonel G.S Fonseka USP psc SLSC

    Lieutenant Colonel K.A.U Kodituwakku RSP USP psc IG SLA

    Lieutenant Colonel P.C.L Gunawardhane RWP RSP pse GW

    Lieutenant Colonel W.S.N Hemarathna RWP RSP pse VIR

    Lieutenant Colonel S.P.G Gamage RWP RSP USP SLE

    Lieutenant Colonel E.N Kurukulasuriya RWP RSP psc GR

    Lieutenant Colonel E.M.G.A Ambanpola SLASC

    Lieutenant Colonel W.M.S.N Wijekoon AATO SLAOC

    Lieutenant Colonel E.A.D.K Edirisinghe CES

    Lieutenant Colonel P Vithanage SLEME

    Lieutenant Colonel D.A Sirimannage SLEME

