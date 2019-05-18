Bill to regulate Madarasas soon- PM

An amended draft bill on the regulation of Islamic institutes including Madrasas will be presented to the Cabinet after consultations with the Attorney General’s Department and the Muslim Religious Affairs Ministry, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said. The Prime Minister said the country does not need Sharia universities and degree awarding institutions should be open to all under the Universities Act.

He added new conditions will be laid down to ensure an environment in which students of all communities can receive education at these institutions. “The Government will create an environment for students of all religions and races to study in these higher education institutions and these institutions would be brought under proper regulatory mechanism,” he said.

The Prime Minister made these remarks after a discussion with representatives of Postal Services and Muslim Religious Affairs Ministry and the Attorney General’s Department over the Draft Bill on the regulation of Islamic Institutions including Madrasas at Temple Trees yesterday. “We held a discussion with Minister M.H.A. Haleem, his ministry representatives and the Attorney General’s Department officials over the amendments which should be brought to the Draft Bill.

Secretary to the Prime Minister Saman Ekanayake, Ministry Secretary S. M. Mohammed and Prime Minister’s Senior Advisor (Legal) Bimba Thilakaratne, Deputy Solicitor Generals Nerin Pulle and Asath Navavi were present.