Meeting between Governor and the Owners of Driving Schools in Northern Province

A meeting between Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan and the owners of the driving training schools in Northern Province was held on 23rd July 2019 at Governor’s Secretariat.

The meeting with the owners of driving training schools was a part of an initiative taken by the Governor to control the loss of lives and casualties caused an increasing number of road accidents in Northern Province.

The Governor said that we can reduce road accidents by providing quality and proper training for drivers through driving training schools.

The one who applies for a driving license should be provided with 30 hours of practical training and 10 hours of a theoretical exercise. This practical training should also include night driving. Governor said.

At the same time, the “Northern Province Road Safety Council” which was established under the leadership of Dr. R. Gobisankar will also monitor the training provided by the driving schools.

The owners requested the Governor that there is no suitable place to offer training for drivers in Jaffna. The Governor said that he would discuss this matter with the relevant authorities and arrange a suitable place.

