The President has appointed this Tripitaka Conservation Board comprising of 43 clergy and layman members including Most Ven. Niyangoda Vijithasiri Thera, Anunayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter, Anunayake of the Asgiri Chapter, Venerable Anamaduwe Dhammadassi Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Somawathi Rajamaha Vihara Most Ven. Pahamune Sumangala Thera, Most Ven. Medagama Dhammananda Thero and Most Venerable Trincomalee Ananda Thero.

President Maithripala Sirisena has taken steps to make the Theravada Tripitaka a world heritage. He declared the Tripitaka as a national heritage, which is a pure heritage of the Theravada Buddhism. It has been safeguarded by the Bhikkhu generations for over two thousand five hundred years.



The President fulfilled this national responsibility for the Sambuddha Sasana as Head of State of the country, with the sole intention of protecting the Tripititaka Dhamma from the forces of evil. Accordingly, the re-printing or editing of the Tripitaka will be completely prohibited in the future without the approval of the Tripitaka Conservation Board appointed by the President.