August 05, 2019
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Two new State Ministers

    August 05, 2019
    Two new State Ministers

    Two new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, this morning (05).Accordingly, MP Anoma Gamage has been appointed the State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development while MP Lucky Jayawardena was appointed the State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.Previously, Anoma Gamage had been serving as the Acting Minister of Petroleum Resources, Highways and Road Development. Jayawardena has been made the State Minister of the same ministry he had been serving as the Acting Minister of.The new State Ministers have taken oath at the President’s House, stated President’s Media Division. New State Ministers: Anoma Gamage - State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development ,Lucky Jayawardena - State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education

     

    « Dengue kills 47, ails 234,078 this year
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya