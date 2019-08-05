Two new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Maithripala Sirisena, this morning (05).Accordingly, MP Anoma Gamage has been appointed the State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development while MP Lucky Jayawardena was appointed the State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education.Previously, Anoma Gamage had been serving as the Acting Minister of Petroleum Resources, Highways and Road Development. Jayawardena has been made the State Minister of the same ministry he had been serving as the Acting Minister of.The new State Ministers have taken oath at the President’s House, stated President’s Media Division. New State Ministers: Anoma Gamage - State Minister of Petroleum Resources Development ,Lucky Jayawardena - State Minister of City Planning, Water Supply and Higher Education