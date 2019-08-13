Navy apprehends a person with 39.32kg of Kerala Cannabis

Navy in coordination with Sri Lanka Police apprehended a person with Kerala Cannabis, during a raid carried out at Pandatharippu area in Jaffna on 12th August 2019.Accordingly, Northern Naval Command in coordination with Ilavale Police had recovered 39.32kg of KG which was hidden in a house at Ilavale area and a suspicious person who was in there also apprehended. The suspect is a resident of the same area aged 27. Further investigation on the amount of KG and the person are conducted by Ilavale Police.Further, Northern Naval Command apprehended 3 persons with 83.9kg of KG at Keeramale area today and since the frequent Naval raids the drug trafficking has come to a minimum level.