83.6kg of Beedi leaves found at Nadukuda beach

A haul of Beedi leaves 83.6kg in weight was recovered during a raid carried out by Navy at Nadukuda beach area in Thalaimannar on 14th August 2019.During a raid carried out by North Central Naval Command, this haul of Beedi leaves packed in parcels which had been abandoned at Nadukuda beach area, was found. The stock will be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

As such, the North Central Naval Command had seized large stock of beedi leaves during raids and search conducted in Mannar region over the past days. It is believed that the drug traffickers abandon the stocks they bring and escape due to the continues raids conducted by the Navy. SL Navy keep on vigilant eye to catch the illegal traffickers in the seas.