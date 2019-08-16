Bellanwila Kumbal Perahera tomorrow

Arrangements are being made to conduct the 69th annual Esala Maha Perahera Festival of the Bellanwila Rajamaha Vihara on a grand scale.The festival has already been commenced from August 4 with the opening of a memorial hall to commemorate pioneer of the Bellanwila Esala festival, the late Chief Incumbent, Ven. Bellanwila Sri Somaratana Nayake Thera and the late Chief Incumbent of the Bellanwila Temple, Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Anunayake Thera at the temple premises.

Bellanwila Rajamaha Viharaya Chief Incumbent, the Most Ven Dr. Bellanwila Dhammarathana Nayake Thera said a series of Dhamma Desanas was held from August 8 to 10 to commemorate the late Chief Incumbent, Ven. Bellanwila Sri Somaratana Nayake Thera and Ven. Prof. Bellanwila Wimalaratana Anunayake TheraThe Sathi Pirith chanting began on August 11 and continued till August 16.Following the Sath Pirith chanting, the Dhorakada Asna programme and Devadutha Perahera will be conducted.

In keeping with ancient customs and traditions, the Kumbal Perahera will begin on August 17. The Mal Perahera will parade the streets on August 18, 19, 20 and 21.The Pavada Perahera will be held on August 22 while the Ransivili Perahera will parade the streets on August 23. The final Randholi Perahera will parade the streets on August 24.The pageant will conclude with the water cutting ceremony at the Boralesgamuwa ferry on August 25. The ceremony will end after an almsgiving to the deities.