    August 16, 2019
    SLSI and SLSEA to introduce Energy Efficiency Labeling Scheme

    Sri Lanka Standards Institution and Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority have jointly taken measures to introduce an Energy Efficiency Labelling Scheme for Ceiling Fans based on SLS 1600 Energy Efficiency Rating for Electric Ceiling Fans with Regulators.An awareness workshop on this Energy Efficiency Labelling Scheme was held yesterday at the BMICH with the participation of manufactures and importers of Electric Ceiling Fans.


    SLSI offers this scheme to the manufacturers and importers of Electric Ceiling Fans having two or more blades with sweep diameter 1400 mm and associated with regulators having minimum of five speed settings to join this mandatory programme. According to the SLSI sources, initially this labeling scheme is started with Ceiling Fans having two or more blades with sweep diameter 1400 mm and it will be extended to other types of fans and other sizes of ceiling Fans as well.
    According to the sources of Power, Energy and Business Development Ministry, Appliance Energy Labelling programme which is carried out by the Energy Management Division of the SLSEA in order to promote and disseminate high energy efficient products in the market while eliminating gradually energy inefficient products.“This labeling scheme would be very helpful for the public to identify energy efficient products during purchasing, promoting suppliers of high energy efficient products and banning low energy efficient products in the market through enactment of legislations.” Ministry sources said.

