Amarapura and Ramanya chapters sign agreement to combine

August 17, 2019
    An agreement has been signed yesterday combining the Amarapura and Ramanya Buddhist Chapters while it will be known as the “Sri Lanka Amarapura-Ramanya Samagree Maha Sangha Sabawa”. The agreement was signed by the Mahanayake Theros of the two chapters during a special Sangha Sammelanaya held at the Foundation Institute in Colombo yesterday (16).It was signed by the Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Amarapura sect Most Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasi Thero and the Mahanayake of the Sri Lanka Ramayana sect Most Ven. Panditha Naapaane Premasiri Thero.

