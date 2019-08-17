August 17, 2019
    August 17, 2019
    Traffic restriction on Colombo-Hanwella Road due to Nawagamuwa Perahera

    Police says that vehicular movement will be restricted along the Colombo-Hanwella Road today and tomorrow (18) due to the annual Perahera of the Nawagamuwa Pattini Devalaya.Police said traffic will be restricted on the road from 10.00 p.m. today to 1.00 a.m. tomorrow and once again from 10.00 p.m. tomorrow to 1.00 a.m. the following day.Traffic will be restricted along the road as the Perahera is expected to parade the streets during the aforementioned time period.Motorists are advised to use alternate routes during this time period to avoid inconveniences.

     

