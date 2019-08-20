Elections Commission on applications for Postal Vote

The Election Commission observes that such preparedness will prevent any delays when applying for the postal votes. The said information can be derived from the respective Grama Niladhari, district election office or from the receipt which includes the details of the applicant as appeared in the 2018 voters registry provided by Grama Niladhari or the counting officer along with the enumeration form.
The state officers who would be engaged in election duties, officers and servants engaged in essential services, personnel of three services, police and civil defense force engaged in security duties in all over the island can apply for the postal voting facility.