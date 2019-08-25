PM says people decide whether to continue development or go backwards

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that people should decide whether to continue with the development programs which were implemented during the last four years or go backwards.The Premier made this observation in Kandy last morning addressing a function held to declare open the Cultural Park at the old Bogambara Prison premises and commence the second phase of modernization of the old prison.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, who pointed out that the Bogambara Prison, which had been a prison, has now been transformed into a center of freedom, emphasized that it is up to the public to decide whether to go ahead with that freedom or go back to the 'prison' in the past.The Prime Minister also disclosed that plans are underway to develop the Kandy City parallel to the historic Nara City of Japan with the assistance of Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Prime Minister said that after the Easter bomb attacks, the government has taken steps to rebuild the country's economy without letting it slide and thereby restore the country and boost tourism.An open air theatre has been established to present cultural items unique to the up-country. 200 million rupees has been spent for the constructions of the first phase. The project is implemented by the Ministry of Megapolis and Western Development.