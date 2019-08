The Navy lastmorning (26th August) rendered assistance to bring ashore an injured seaman who was at sea aboard an oil tanker, belonging to a private supplier.The Western Naval Command, on receipt of information from the Port Control Centre about the seaman who got injured while rope handling, promptly sent a Fast Attack Craft to retrieve the injured person.

Subsequently, he was safely taken aboard the naval craft about 12,5 nautical miles off the Colombo Lighthouse. The wounded person was administered first aid while bringing him to the Colombo harbour and rushed to the National Hospital, Colombo for further treatment.Sri Lanka Navy remains vigilant over distressed fisheries and naval community in the Search and Rescue Region and springs into action for their safety of life.