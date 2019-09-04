SLFP to focus on winning general election, work for the poor – President

For the SLFP, the main concern was the welfare of the people and not the concentration of power as desired by others. For this reason it was crucial for the people to elect a Parliament which will represent the mass of people and who will work for the whole nation but especially in the interests of the poor and downtrodden, the President told the packed stadium. A large number of senior politicians, including former President Chandrika Kumaratunga and the leaders of friendly and allied political parties were in attendance.

President Sirisena said that the high ranking politicians who were behind the Central Bank monetary theft should be removed from the political arena. “Not only Arjuna Mahendran, but also the politicians who are responsible for the Central Bank monetary fraud will be brought before courts. Steps have already been taken to bring Mahendran to the country,” he pointed out.

Speaking on the future political plans of the SLFP, the President said that the SLFP is the party, which will form the next government in 2020. The process to strengthen the SLFP is being carried out now. “The SLFP will give much attention to next general election and to appointing an SLFP Prime Minister rather than focussing on appointing the next President. With the 19th amendment to the constitution all the powers will be with the Prime Minister and the President can do nothing,” he said.

He said that both the Government and the opposition are now talking with the Tamil politicians in Jaffna with a view to making political gains at the next elections.He urged that the country needed to have wise politicians, who work for the country honestly. But most of the others are selfish and they work for them self rather than working for people and the country. The SLFP has a historic responsible to steer the country toward the right direction.

He said that the SLFP would build a country with a free media and would not return the country to the era during which media institutions were burned and attacked.Speaking on the Provincial Council election he accused Prime Minister Ranil Wicremasinghe of being responsible for the delay in holding the PC elections. According to the Supreme Court’s decision, the PC election cannot be held without having the demarcation committee report. “No one knows when the PC election can be held” he said.President Sirisena said that there is a much corrupted, aristocrat political class operating secretly in the country. This secret political class, which brings much havoc to the country, should be revealed to people.