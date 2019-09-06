CID find Rs.6 Bn assets held by Easter bomber group

Gunasekara disclosed that a total of Rs.134 million was found in 100 bank accounts belonging to 41 individuals and companies suspected to have links to the Easter Sunday bombers. A further Rs.20 million in cash found in the possession of the suspects when they were rounded up.

Addressing a press conference at the Police Headquarters, Colombo, yesterday, he said land, buildings, vehicles and other movable property was among the assets found and that the Police was working for the seizure of all these assets.

He said the CID had scrutinized the data in 169 SIM cards and 2,919 mobile phones. The Police Spokesman said that to date 293 suspects had been arrested for aiding terrorist activities and obtaining membership in the identified extremist organisations and training at camps of these proscribed organizations. Of them, 115 suspects have been remanded after producing before courts, while 178 suspects are held in detention.

Gunasekara further said that the laptop computer used by suicide bomber Zahran was now with the CID and important details are being revealed from it.The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is still trying to trace seven persons injured in the suicide bomb blast at St. Anthony’s Church in Kochchikade, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Speaking at a press conference at the Police Headquarters yesterday, he said these injured persons had obtained treatment at the Colombo National Hospital and Kalubowila Hospital.Gunasekera said the CID was looking for them to record their statements, and tracing them had been difficult because of the errors in addresses they had given to the hospitals.

He added that recording their statements is necessary to conclude the CID investigations.The Police spokesman requested persons who were injured in the Easter Sunday bomb blasts but had not given statements to the CID, to call the CID’s Special Unit at 0112-392900.He noted that statements had so far been recorded from 81 persons injured in the suicide bomb blast at Kochchikade Church.