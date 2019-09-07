President signs Mahendran extradition request

“The President scrutinized the related documents and placed his signature as the Minister of Defence,” sources said.The extradition requested will be forwarded to the Singapore government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday signed documents related to the extradition of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran from Singapore to Sri Lanka.A report containing more than 21,000 pages prepared by the Attorney General are to submitted to the relevant authorities in Singapore for the extradition.
