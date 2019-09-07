September 07, 2019
    September 07, 2019
    President signs Mahendran extradition request

    President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday signed documents related to the extradition of former Central Bank Governor Arjuna Mahendran from Singapore to Sri Lanka.A report containing more than 21,000 pages prepared by the Attorney General are to submitted to the relevant authorities in Singapore for the extradition.

    “The President scrutinized the related documents and placed his signature as the Minister of Defence,” sources said.The extradition requested will be forwarded to the Singapore government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

     

