PM to open ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ exhibition in Jaffna today



The main sponsors of this exhibition organized by the Ministry of Finance under the budget proposal made by Finance Minister Mangala Samaraweera with the aim of creating 100,000 new entrepreneurs are Bank of Ceylon, People’s Bank, National Lotteries Board and Development Lottery board. It will be held at Mutraweli in Jaffna Fort.

New entrepreneurs who expect to develop industries which are native to Jaffna district such as industry, agricultural, fisheries and tourism sectors could be able to obtain loans at concessionary interest rates at this exhibition.Loans under concessionary interest rates starting from minimum of Rs one hundred thousand up to 750 million rupees could be obtained and the educated young prospective entrepreneurs of Jaffna who are seeking for such an opportunity will be able to reap benefits from this scheme.

A special mobile service will also be held during the 4 days of this exhibition to enable those who expect to enter the field of business to apply for project loans. 11 special counters by the State and Private commercial banks as well as government consulting services institutions have been set up in the premises of this exhibition. Visitors to this exhibition can obtain the necessary information, instructions and guidance to apply for concessionary loans to start business ventures from self employment to small and medium scale projects from these special counters.

The visitors to this exhibition will be given an opportunity to buy various commodities at reasonable prices. Especially garments and other type of apparel manufactured by factories coming under the Board of Investment (BOI) could be bought at duty free prices in this exhibition centre. The Electronic Media Zone will provide an opportunity for the people to meet the representatives of their favourite electronic media houses. At the same time, school students will be able to witness how various programs including live broadcasting are telecast and how programs are produced and how news rooms function

At the same time, visitors to the exhibition can obtain free services which will be provided jointly by the Health Ministry and the Provincial Health Services Department. Among them are free laboratory and clinical services.A foreign consular service will also be set up in the exhibition premises. The foreign job seekers and students who are seeking to go overseas for higher education could be able to get their required certificates and other documents attested by this consular office in the exhibition premises.After all, daily musical shows with the participation of South Indian artistes will be held in the night at the exhibition venue.