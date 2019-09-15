Compensation paid for 116 families affected byEaster Sunday terrorist attacks

The government has allocated over Rs. 94 million under the Swashakthi human development program to pay compensation to the people affected by terrorist attacks on churches on Easter Sunday.Over Rs. 21 million has been allocated for the people affected by the bomb attack on the St. Anthony�s Church and Rs. 9 million was donated to the affected people today at the Colombo Arch Bishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith's House.

Compensation were distributed today to 298 people of 116 families affected by the bomb attack on Kochchikade St. Anthony�s Church.Another Rs. 48 million has been allocated for the victims of the attack on Katuwapitiya Church. More than two million rupees out of that amount has already been paid.

The Swashakthi program is implemented on a six way development method with the contribution of Urban Habitat Development Authority of the Ministry of Housing and Construction.The aim is to create an environment for the family members affected by the Easter Sunday attacks on churches by empowering them socially, economically, educationally and spiritually.The Social Service Institute of the Seth Arana gives their support to the program under the guidance of the Arch Bishop Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith. A group of people including Mrs. Jalani Premadasa was present on the occasion.