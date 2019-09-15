TUs from 147 countries take part in major transport conference in Colombo

The International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF) which connects up trade unions from 147 countries will hold a ten-day International Maritime Conference in Colombo from tomorrow.The ITF is a democratic, affiliate-led federation recognised as the world’s leading transport authority.

The Federation represents 18 million members across the world and is working to protect the rights of transport workers.Seafarers and dockers union officials, staff members and activists will take part in the maritime conference, where experiences, knowledge and ideas would be shared to shape the ITF’s future maritime activities for the benefit of workers on the ground, an organiser said.

The ITF has more than 150 inspectors and contacts in ports throughout the world to ensure compliance with its agreements. ITF inspectors are union officials who are either full time or part time, working directly with the ITF.They monitor the payment of wages and other social and employment conditions and if necessary, take action to enforce ITF policy.The conference to be held at Hilton Hotel Colombo, ends on September 25.