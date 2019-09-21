Closing date for postal vote applications on Sept 30

Polls chief Mahinda Deshapriya has informed that the closing date to accept postal vote applications for the presidential elections would be on September 30.The Election Commission Chairman had made these remarks during a meeting with officials including district secretaries today (Sept 21).During the meeting, Mr. Deshapriya had pointed out the need to implement a special security plan while transporting ballot boxes to the counting centres during the presidential election.The election is to be held on November 16.