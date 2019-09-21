Navy active in ‘National Coastal and Marine Conservation Week’

To coincide with the ‘National Coastal and Marine Resources Conservation Week’ which had been declared from 16th to 21st September, a range of beach cleaning programmes were carried out by SL Navy in collaboration with the Marine Resources Conservation Authority.Accordingly, several beach cleaning programmes in all Naval commands were conducted all over the week with the participation of school children, servants of government and private sectors and general public. Plastic/polythene particles and other degradable waste were disposed from the beaches during these cleaning efforts.