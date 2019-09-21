Navy active in ‘National Coastal and Marine Conservation Week’

To coincide with the ‘National Coastal and Marine Resources Conservation Week’ which had been declared from 16th to 21st September, a range of beach cleaning programmes were carried out by SL Navy in collaboration with the Marine Resources Conservation Authority.Accordingly, several beach cleaning programmes in all Naval commands were conducted all over the week with the participation of school children, servants of government and private sectors and general public. Plastic/polythene particles and other degradable waste were disposed from the beaches during these cleaning efforts.
In addition to that, number of eco friendly activities are practiced in the Green and Blue Concept in all naval bases under the able guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.The Navy is instrumental in protection of coastal and marine resources and conducts beach cleaning campaigns weekly in the beaches around all Navy bases, in a bid to conserve and maintain those places beautifully.