    A/L practical tests from tomorrow (24th)

    Commissioner General of Examinations B.Sanath Pujitha has sent a circular informing school heads that the practical tests of the G.C.E.(A.L.) Examination 2019 will commence tomorrow (September 24th). Dancing (local), Dancing (Indian), Eastern Music, Western Music, Drama and Performances in English, Tamil and Sinhala will be held from September 24 to October 6.Home Science practical tests will be held from October 19 to October 26 and Engineering Technology practical tests will be held from September 28 to October 9.

