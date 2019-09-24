Navy transferred 417 persons to safe locations

The Navy, in responding to flooding reported across the country following the inclement weather, has deployed Navy relief teams in various regions in the country, going by the directives of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Piyal De Silva.

Accordingly, Navy relief teams comprising personnel from the Rapid Response Rescue and Relief Unit (4RU) and Diving Unit have been attached for rescue and relief duties in Thawalama ,Baddegama, Udugama, Poddala , Imaduwa, Nagoda in the Galle district and Bulathsinghala, Walallawita in the Kalutara district as well as Akuressa in the Matara district.

As such, the Navy has thus far transferred 417 persons to safe locations including 18 victims displaced by unexpected floods. Meanwhile, more Navy relief teams are kept on standby in every Naval Command for prompt deployment at short notice.