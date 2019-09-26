Navy continues flood relief operations

Relentless torrential rain has caused floods in several regions of the country as of now. Accordingly, the Navy has already deployed a number of emergency response teams to provide relief to the flood victims in those areas. Incidentally, 24 relief teams with 13 dinghies have been sent out to Southern and Western provinces to rescue people displaced by flash floods. These teams are currently engaged to help community slashed by inclement weather in Walallavita and Bulathsinhala in the Kalutara district, Nagoda, Thawalama, Imaduwa, Udugama and Poddala in the Galle district, Kamburupitiya, Thihagoda, Malimbada and Akuressa in the Matara district and Kotikawatta in the Colombo district.